Jyothi Yarraji undergoes ACL surgery, recovery key ahead of 2026 season

India’s top hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee, marking a significant setback during what has otherwise been a promising season.

The 24-year-old national record holder confirmed the procedure on social media, stating, “The journey to a stronger version of me starts now.”

Yarraji’s surgery comes at a critical juncture with the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games approaching next year. Her recovery will be crucial—not just for her individual comeback, but also for India’s medal hopes in major international competitions.

Yarraji has shown resilience throughout the 2025 season. Just a few weeks ahead of the Federation Cup in Kochi, she suffered a freak hamstring injury that disrupted her training. Despite missing vital sessions, she clocked 13.23 seconds to win the women’s 100m hurdles title in Kochi.





She carried that momentum into the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, where she successfully defended her gold medal in the 100m hurdles. The back-to-back wins underscored her consistency and established her as one of Asia’s top hurdlers heading into the 2026 season.

What Is an ACL Tear?

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is one of the major ligaments that stabilizes the knee joint. ACL injuries are common in high-impact sports and typically occur due to sudden stops, changes in direction, or awkward landings.

There are three grades of ACL injuries

Grade 1: Mild stretching of the ligament

Grade 2: Partial tear

Grade 3: Complete rupture, which usually requires surgery

Recovery from ACL surgery is a long and carefully managed process. The initial weeks involve rest and swelling control, followed by several months of physiotherapy to regain strength, mobility, and stability. For elite athletes like Yarraji, the return to competition can take anywhere between 6 to 9 months, or longer, depending on progress and confidence in the knee.

With both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled for 2026, her recovery timeline becomes even more significant. A full recovery, both physically and mentally, will be essential for her to return to top form.