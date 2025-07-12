Monaco Diamond League: Avinash Sable pulls out after a fall

India's Avinash Sable pulled out midway from the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2025 Diamond League meet in Monaco after suffering a fall during the race.

Sable, 30, was just over a minute into his run when he stumbled during a water run after the competitor running ahead of him lost his balance and fell.

The fall forced the newly crowned Asian champion to withdraw from the race, recording a DNF against his name. He was further seen limping out of the track with help of the volunteers present at the Stade Louis II Stadium.

The extent of Sable's injury is not known yet.

The two-time reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race, clocking 8:03.18s.

Though Sable won the gold medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in May earlier this year, he has been far from his best in the season so far.

He is yet to dip below 8:20s this year and holds a season best of 8:20.92s registered during the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

With the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo fast approaching, the fall in Monaco further puts a spanner in the works for Sable and India's hopes of a good outing at the global stage.