Asian U18 Athletics: Rezoana, Pooja clinch gold as India adds 6 medals on Day 2

The Indian U-18 contingent continued shining at the continental stage after quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena clinched the gold in women's 400m at the Asian U-18 Athletics Championship on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The youngster clocked 52.98 seconds, smashing the long-standing meet record of 53.02 set by Bahrain's Salwa Eid Nasser.

Day 2 of the meet saw India add another gold medal to their tally after Pooja came out on the top in the women's high jump event after leaping to a height of 1.77m.

The Indian athletes also collected two silver and bronze medals each. Abhinaya Rajarajan's 11.82 second effort in the women's 100m meant that the youngster could brandish the silver medal around her neck.

Another athlete whose efforts won them the second place was Arjun, who threw his javelin an impressive distance of 66.99m. As for the bronze medallists, Sandeep Vindokumar Gond clocked 13.80 seconds in the men's 110m Hurdles to clinch third place, whereas Babendra Singh completed the 10000m Men's Racewalk in 43:16:95 minutes, which won him the bronze.

Special mentions

There were few athletes who missed out on a podium finish by the closest of margins, something not unknown in the world of athletics. In the race where compatriot Rezoana won gold, Shireen Ahluwalia finished fourth in the women's 400m as she clocked 57.19 seconds.

In the men's 400m race, India's Sharan Megavarnam clocked 48.26 to finish fourth, losing a medal by about 0.30s as the bronze medallist clocked 47.97s.

Finally, Himanshu finished fourth in the 10000m Racewalk (43:59:60), behind fellow countryman Babendra. With Day 2's medals, India's tally increases to 10 (3+3+4).







