Asian U18 Athletics: Priyanshu wins 1500m gold as India pockets 4 medals on Day 1

Priyanshu bagged the gold medal in men's 1500m as India pocketed a total of four medals on the first day of the 2023 Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Priyanshu clocked 3:57.37 to finish ahead of fellow Indian Rahul Sarnaliya, who took the silver medal in men's 1500m with a timing of 3:59.43.





Double podium for 🇮🇳 in men's 1500m!



Priyanshu takes 🥇 with a timing of 3:57.37 while Rahul Sarnaliya clocks 3:59.43 to clinch 🥈 at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships!#Athletics | 📸: @afiindia pic.twitter.com/NpIVGObOgh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 27, 2023





Bronze for Aarti, Mubassina

On the other hand, Aarti in women's 5000m racewalk and Mubassina Mohammed in women's long jump clinched a bronze each for India.

Aarti opened India's medal tally in the continental event by clocking 24:29.14 to take the final place on the podium ahead of Kushbu Yadav, who finished fourth.

Mubassina - the first athlete from Lakshadweep to win a national medal, came up with a best attempt of 5.90m to take home the bronze medal.

Reozana dominates 400m

Reozana Mallick and Shireen Ahluwalia dominated their respective heats to enter the women's 400m final. The former emerged as the fastest runner across heats by a clear two seconds, clocking an impressive 53.65s.

In the men's 400m, Sharan Megavarnam and Navpreet Singh entered the final by winning their respective heats.

Navpreet was the fastest runner of the day, clocking 47.75s.