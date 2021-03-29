India's Murali Sreeshankar won himself a long jump berth at the Tokyo Olympics on March 16 after breaking his own national record to set a new mark of 8.26m at the Federation Cup in Patiala. The 21-year-old Sreeshankar came up with a fantastic jump in his 5th attempt as he went past the Olympic qualification mark of 8.22m. Notably, Sreeshankar's previous best was 8.20m. The young long jumper has been impressive over the years and it's fitting that he heads to Tokyo for his maiden Olympic Games appearance. Presently, Sreehshankar also holds the spot of no. world in the one along with two others who have equalled his jump. Cheswill Johnson of South Africa jumped 8.26m on February 27 and Steffin McCarter 8.26m.