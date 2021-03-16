Long jumper Sreeshankar Murali qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian long jumper Sreeshankar Murali qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Taking part in the 24th Senior Federation Cup, Sreeshankar jumped 8.26m to create a national record and earned himself a berth at the mega event in Japan. The qualifying mark for the Games is 8.22m.

That's a ticket for #Tokyo2020 for Murli Sreeshankar in that pic. Sree jumped 8.26m in his 5th attempt & improved his own National Record! Prev. record 8.20m Well done champ! @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/WSgBuWp6hs

His previous record stood at 8.20m. The 21-year-old Palakkad-born athlete has been backed by good form off late. At the Indian Grand Prix last month, Sreeshankar produced his best in the last round, crossing the 8m thresholds for the fourth time in his life and won the men's long jump gold comfortably. This is the third Olympics berth India won for Tokyo Olympics in field event after Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh made it in the javelin throw.



