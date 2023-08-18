Qualified Indians who will be missing 2023 World Athletics Championships

Even as javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena got a last-minute visa for Hungary before the 2023 World Athletics Championships begin on Saturday, there are as many as six Indian athletes who had qualified but will be missing out due to various reasons.

Tejaswin Shankar, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Priyanka Goswami, KM Chanda, Rohit Yadav and Bhawna Jat are the six athletes who have not made the trip with the rest of India's 21 individual athletes and the men's relay team.

A total of 27 individual athletes had qualified for WAC, and India were in line to set a record for the best-ever representation of this elite Athletics event. There was a contingent of 23 Indian athletes that competed at the 2022 Eugene World Athletics Championships last year.

Indian Athletes who will be missing out from 2023 World Athletics Championships

Tajinderpal Toor - Groin injury

Rohit Yadav - Elbow injury

Tejaswin Shankar, Priyanka Goswami, KM Chanda - Focus on Asian Games

Bhawna Jat - Doping offence

2023 World Athletics Championships: Indian athletes list

Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Jeswin Aldrin, M Sreeshankar, Praveen Chithravel, Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Ram Baboo, Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena, Annu Rani, Santosh Kumar, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Krishan Kumar, Men 4*400m Relay Team