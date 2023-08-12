This much-anticipated World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held from 19 to 27 August 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Reigning Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the 28-member Indian contingent.

Having secured his berth by winning the Diamond League in Zurich last year, Neeraj is all set to showcase his prowess once again on the global stage. He is seeking to clinch a gold medal in Budapest after winning a silver in the last edition in Oregon, USA. Neeraj is in good form, as seen from his recent Doha and Lausanne Diamond League triumphs.

Other Indians in the contingent who have shown their mettle on the global stage this season include long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji.

World Athletics Championships 2023: Schedule for Indian athletes

Day 1 - 19 August

12:20 PM - Men's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh

3:05 PM - Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats - Avinash Sable

3:55 PM - Women’s Long Jump Qualification - Shaili Singh

10:32 PM - Men's 1500 Metres Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj

11:05 PM - Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul

Day 2 - 20 August

10:45 AM - 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final - Bhawna Jat

2:05 PM - Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

2:55 PM - Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles Heats - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

8:25 PM - Women’s Long Jump Final* - Shaili Singh

9:05 PM - Men’s 1500m Semifinal* - Ajay Kumar Saroj

Day 3 - 21 August

11:05 PM - Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal* - Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan

11:10 PM - Men’s Triple Jump Final* - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul

Day 4 - 22 August

10:10 PM - Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Heats - Jyothi Yarraji

10:50 PM - 800 Metres Heats - Krishan Kumar

11:25 PM - Men’s High Jump Final* - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Day 5 - 23 August

1:12 AM - Men’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final* - Avinash Sable

1:50 PM Group A or 3:25 PM Group B - Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Annu Rani

2:45 PM - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar

11:15 PM - Women’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats - Parul Chaudhary

Day 6 - 24 August

12:10 AM - Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Semifinal* - Jyothi Yarraji

12:45 AM - Men’s 1500 Metres Final* - Ajay Kumar Saroj

1:20 AM - Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles Final* - Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan

10:30 AM - Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final - Ram Baboo

11:00 PM - Men’s Long Jump Final* - Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar

Day 7 - 25 August

12:20 AM - Men’s 800 Metres Semifinal* - Krishan Kumar

12:55 AM - Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Final* - Jyothi Yarraji

1:40 PM Group A or 3:15 PM Group B - Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena

11:50 PM - Women’s Javelin Throw Final* - Annu Rani

Day 8 - 26 August

11:00 PM - Men’s 4x400 Metres Relay Heats - Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian

Day 9 - 27 August

12:00 AM - Men’s 800 Metres Final* - Krishan Kumar

11:50 PM - Men’s Javelin Throw Final* - Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena

Day 10 - 28 August

12:40 AM - Women’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final* Parul Chaudhary

1:07 AM - Men’s 4x400 Metres Relay Final* - Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian

All times in Indian Standard Time and * = If Qualify

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian athletes list

Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Jeswin Aldrin, M Sreeshankar, Praveen Chithravel, Priyanka Goswami, Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Bisht, Ram Baboo, Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena, Annu Rani, Santosh Kumar, Bhawna Jat, Ajay Kumar Saroj, Krishan Kumar, KM Chanda, Men 4*400m Relay Team