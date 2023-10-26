Asian Para Games 2023: India creates history, surpasses previous best with 73 medals

Indian para-athletes created history as they surpassed their 2018 Asian Para Games medal tally of 72 at the ongoing edition of the Games in Hangzhou, China.



India has so far won 73 medals. On Thursday morning, Nithya Sre secured a spectacular bronze medal in the Women's Singles SH6 event to help the Indian contingent surpass its previous best mark.

After India enjoyed its most productive day at the Games, winning a whopping 30 medals, taking its tally to 64, the country's athletes added eight more medals to its total tally of 73 on Day 4 of the Games. Sachin Khilari and Sidhartha Babu won a gold medal each, while Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav clinched a silver medal in Women's Shot Put-F34 with an impressive throw of 7.54m to facilitate India's feat.

Narayan Thakur won India's first medal - bronze - of the day in Men's 100m T-35 with a time of 14.37 seconds. It was Thakur's second medal at the Games.

In the 100m T-37 event, Shreyansh Trivedi clocked an impressive timing of 12.24s to win the bronze medal.

In Men's Shot Put F46, India made a glorious double podium finish, winning the gold and bronze medals. While Sachin Khilari struck gold and created a Games record with a massive throw of 16.03 metres, Rohit Hooda achieved his Personal Best (PB) mark with a throw of 14.56m.



Sukant Kadam, meanwhile, won a bronze medal in the Men's Badminton Singles SL-4 event.

In the Archery Men's Doubles -W1 Open event, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal clinched the bronze medals with a remarkable score of 125-120.

Shooter Sidhartha Babu, meanwhile, put up an incredible performance to clinch the gold medal in R6 Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1. In achieving the feat, he also set a new Asian Para Games Record with a remarkable score of 247.7. Sidhartha also secured a Paris Paralympic quota place.