Asian Para Games Day 3: India records highest-ever single-day medal haul

India recorded its highest-ever single medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2023 with a total of 30 medals on the third day of the continental showpiece in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Starting the day with a gold medal and world record, Paralympic champion Sumit Antil produced a stunning effort of 73.29m.

India's total medal count after three days stood at 64 (15 gold, 20 silver, 29 bronze) and they were placed in the sixth spot, one down from Tuesday.



China continued to consolidate at the top of the tally with 300 medals (118 gold, 96 silver, 86 bronze), followed by Iran (24, 30, 19), Japan (20, 21, 28), Thailand (20, 13, 30) and Uzbekistan (17, 17, 21).

In archery, India had a total of three medals with Sarita and Sheetal Devi winning silver in the women's doubles compound, Harvinder Singh and Sahil winning bronze in the men's doubles recurve, and Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh winning silver in the men's doubles compound.



In para powerlifting, Zainab Khatun and Rajkumari won a silver and a bronze respectively in the women's 61kg category. Khatun lifted 85kg while Rajkumari had a successful effort of 84kg.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel won a bronze in women's singles Class 4 after she lost to Gu Xiaodan of China in the semifinal while Sandeep Dangi added another bronze in men's singles class 1 to make it two medals in table tennis.

In para-badminton, India clinched six bronze medals -- Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur (both women's singles SL3), Vaishnavi Puneyani (women's singles SL4), Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramdass and Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan (both mixed doubles SL3-SU5) and Sivarajan Solaimalai/Sivan Sumathy (mixed doubles SH6) -- all of them after losing their semifinal matches.

Para Athletics was the star of the day for India with a total of 17 medals. India has won a total of 38 medals in Para Athletics with 13 gold, 13 silver, and 12 bronze, sitting second in the sports-specific medal tally behind China.