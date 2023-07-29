Pakistan finalise 15-member men's cricket squad for Asian Games

Pakistan's men's cricket squad at the Asian Games will be led by young Qasim Akram and will feature players from the 2022 T20 World Cup like batter Khushdil Shah and pace bowler Muhammad Hasnain.

A 15-member team and a list of five reserves has been sent by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the Pakistan Olympic Association, who have forwarded the list to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), according to sources.

Like the Indian men's cricket team, Pakistan will also get a direct entry to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games. Like India, Pakistan have selected a 'B' team because of the clash with the ODI World Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games: Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Tahir Baig, Mohammad Akhlaq, Umeer bin Yusuf, Rohail Nazir, Arafat Minhas, Sufian Moqim, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal

Reserves: Abdul Wahid Banglazai, Irfan Niazi, Mubaser Khan, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Imran Jr.

The men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format. All the matches will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

Pakistan's women's team has already been announced. Nida Dar will be leading the team in the absence of Bismah Maroof, who will skip the Asian Games because of the rule in the tournament that disallows carrying children.

Pakistan women's cricket squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani