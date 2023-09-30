Jyothi Yarraji really competes at Asian Games, qualifies for final: Watch

Has Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal at the Asian Games, as Indian social media would have you believe? No. But has she finally entered the fray in the Asian Games in Hangzhou? Yes. On Saturday morning, one week after a fake news had surfaced which had declared Jyothi a gold medallist at the Asian Games, the hurdler made her debut at the Games, finishing 2nd in her heat in 100m hurdles.

The 24-year-old has made it into Sunday's final with a timing of 13.03 seconds. Based on her timing in the heats, Jyothi stands a good chance of a medal in the final, even though a gold medal would be hard to predict.

Compared to Jyothi's 13.03 seconds, the two Chinese - Yuwei Lin (12.79s) and Yanni Wu (12.80s) - were the two fastest hurdlers across the two heats. In the 8-woman final, there will be two Indians - Jyothi and Nithya Ramraj, who with a timing of 13.30s, managed to sneak in as the slowest among the 8 qualifiers.

#JyothiYarraji comes in 2nd in her 100m Hurdles heats - 13.03s 📹- Sony Liv pic.twitter.com/x95QS9Cs1l — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 30, 2023

No Indian woman has won a 100m hurdles medal in Asian Games history. There have been medals in 400m hurdles though, including PT Usha's gold medal in 1986.

The curious case of Jyothi Yarraji's 'historic gold'

The legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle found herself at the centre of misinformation earlier on Tuesday when her Twitter account shared a video claiming that Jyothi had won a gold medal in the Hangzhou Asiad. Hours later, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared the same news.

Following these posts, it was seen that the video was being forwarded on WhatsApp as a viral video. Some even congratulated Jyothi on the non-achievement.

On closer look, it was found that the video in question showcased Jyothi Yarraji's remarkable performance at the Asian Athletics Championships, where she secured a gold medal on July 13, 2023.

That Jyothi was awarded a gold medal on WhatsApp and Twitter much before she actually competed has been one of the most bizarre news around the Asian Games. Now that Jyothi has finally entered the fray, can she live up to her imagined self?