Asian Games Day 7 LIVE: Sreeshankar, Jeswin qualify for final- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the seventh day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
LIVE: India moved up in the medals tally with two gold medals coming from the shooters on the sixth day of the Asian Games 2023.
The seventh day of the games will see big Indian names Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji, and Jeswin Aldrin in action for their qualification.
In team sports, the Indian squash team will go against Pakistan in the men's team final while the Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the pool game.
Live Updates
- 30 Sep 2023 2:00 AM GMT
Athletics-Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the Final
Jeswin jumped 7.67 in the last attempt and qualified for the Final of Men's Long jump as SIxth Best Jump
- 30 Sep 2023 1:58 AM GMT
Speed Skating-Sixth and Seventh place for siddhant and Anandkumar
Siddhant Kamble finished 6th with 5 points.
Anandkumar Velkumar Finished 7th with 4 points
- 30 Sep 2023 1:55 AM GMT
Athletics-Jinson Johnson also book his spot in the final
Jinson finishedm Fifth with 3:56:22 and Qualified for the final of 1500m
- 30 Sep 2023 1:43 AM GMT
Athletics-Ajay Saroj Qualified for the final
Ajay Saroj clocked 3:51:93 and finished second in heat-1 and booked a spot in final of 1500m.
- 30 Sep 2023 1:35 AM GMT
Shooting-10m Air Pistol Mixed team qualified for the Gold Medal Match
Sarabjot and Divya qualify for 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match with the score of 577
Will take on Chinese duo in final
- 30 Sep 2023 1:32 AM GMT
Athletics-Nithya Ramraj also qualified in the final
Nithya ramraj finished Fifth in Heat-2 with 13.30 but qualified for the final as 7th best time in women's 100m Hurdles.
- 30 Sep 2023 1:30 AM GMT
Athletics-Murali Shreeshankar qualified for the Final
Murali jumps 7.97 on the first attempt and surpass the qualifying mark of 7.90 and book a spot in the Final.
- 30 Sep 2023 1:28 AM GMT
Jeswin with a second foul attempt.
Jeswin hasn't started well as he makes another foul attempt and has one more attempt remaining. He needs to jump 7.90 to qualify for the final.
- 30 Sep 2023 1:26 AM GMT
Speed Skating-Fifth Place for Aarathy Raj and Seventh for Heeral
Aarathy Raj finished Fifth in Women's 10000m Point-elimination Race with 17.41.159.
Heeral Sidhu finished Seventh
- 30 Sep 2023 1:20 AM GMT
Jyothi Yarraji finishes second in her heat.
Jyothi Yarraji clocks 13.03s in the heat of 100m hurdles and finishes second. A slow start from the Indian hurdler but she gained momentum later to finish behind the Chinese.