Gold 8
silver 12
Bronze 13
Asian Games

Asian Games Day 7 LIVE: Sreeshankar, Jeswin qualify for final- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the seventh day of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar (Source: Inspire Institute of Sport/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Sep 2023 2:04 AM GMT

LIVE: India moved up in the medals tally with two gold medals coming from the shooters on the sixth day of the Asian Games 2023.

The seventh day of the games will see big Indian names Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji, and Jeswin Aldrin in action for their qualification.

In team sports, the Indian squash team will go against Pakistan in the men's team final while the Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the pool game.

Stay tuned for updates.

