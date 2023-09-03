Football, sepak takraw account for most of 42 Asian Games athletes from Manipur

Out of the total 634 athletes India will be sending to the 2023 Asian Games, 42 are from Manipur. They include 23 women and 19 men, mostly in the football and sepak takraw teams. Mirabai Chanu is the biggest medal hopeful from the state, but there could also be some surprise medallists in wushu, rowing, canoeing and sepak takraw.

Like always, football accounts for the most players from Manipur. Thirteen of the Manipuri athletes going to Hangzhou, China, are in the football teams - six in the men's team and seven in the women's team.

Sepak takraw is the sport which accounts for the second most athletes from Manipur. Also a sport where controlling of the ball and shooting is done with the feet, sepak takraw accounts for ten players from Manipur - five in the men's team and five in the women's team.

Canoeing and kayaking is the sport with the third highest Manipuri representation. Seven Manipuris, including three women, are part of this sport's squads.

Hockey (3), wushu (3), rowing (2), weightlifting (2), cycling (1) and judo (1) are the other sports with Manipuri representation.

List of Manipuri athletes at 2023 Asian Games

Women's Football (7): Elangbam Chanu, Ashalata Devi, Priyanka Devi, Sweety Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Bala Devi, Grace Dangmei

Men's Football (6): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Roshan Singh, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Sepak Takraw (10): Maipak Devi, Leirentonbi Devi, Priya Devi, Chaoba Devi, Ayekpam Priya Devi, John Meitei, Henary Singh, Akash Yumnam, Niken Singh, Malemnganba Singh

Canoe and Kayaking (7): Binita Chanu, Dimita Devi, Soniya Devi, Ribason Singh, Gyaneshwor Singh, Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh

Hockey (3): Sushila Devi, Bichu Devi, Nilakanta Sharma

Wushu (3): Roshibina Devi, Suraj Singh, Sunil Singh

Rowing (2): Thangjam Priya Devi, H Tendenthoi Devi

Weightlifting (2): Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi

Cycling (1): Ronaldo Singh

Judo (1): Indubala Devi Maibam