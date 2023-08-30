Bangladesh announce women's cricket squad for Asian Games

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the women’s cricket event of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Nigar Sultana Joty will be leading the team.

Bangladesh women's cricket squad for Asian Games: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shathi Rani, Farjana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultan, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Stand By: Salma Khatun, Musrshida Khatun, Asrafi Yeasnim Arthy

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entries into the Asian Games quarterfinals, in what will be one of the earliest events to begin at the 19th Asian Games.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play their respective quarterfinals on September 21, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play their respective semifinals on September 22. Their opponents will be decided in a draw involving Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia.