Avinash Sable seeks mental conditioning coach as focus shifts to Paris Olympics

Avinash Sable, who tasted success and failure on equal terms, knows what it takes to be a champion. Hard work is not enough, the athlete says, mental conditioning is key to success.

In August, he was sobbing when he could not make the cut into the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest despite putting so much effort into his quest to achieve a career milestone. In less than a month, he clinched a gold medal in the event at the Asian Games and a silver in 5000m.

At the Budapest World Championships, Sable, who had a personal best timing of 8:11.20s and a season-best of 8:11.63s, clocked 8:22:24s, nearly 11 seconds slower than his season-best effort.

The 28-year-old has now fixed his eyes on Olympic and World Championships medals.

Sable, despite getting rid of the heartbreak at the Asian Games, still rues not having a mental conditioning coach. The athlete, who trains in Colorado Springs, relies on YouTube videos and takes lessons on Yoga, breathing exercises and meditation.



"To win an Olympic medal, I need a complete package. I had physio but I did the mental conditioning part through video when I was in Colorado Springs. I need mental conditioning and support staff to deal with the mental aspect," Sable told news agency PTI.

He got the reward for working on his mind and body after the failure at the World Championships. At the Asiad in Hangzhou, Sable broke the Games record in men's 3000m steeplechase, running a one-sided race, finishing with a timing of 8:19.50s bettering Hossein Kheyani's 2018 Jakarta Games record of 8:22.79s.

"Many people told me to do yoga, breathing exercises and meditation. I have not done these before. But I did these during the Asian Games in Hangzhou by watching YouTube. I found it was beneficial to me," he added.

Sable is currently looking for new training bases. Recently, he has expressed interest in training in Morocco and Europe closer to the Paris Olympics.



