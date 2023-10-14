Avinash Sable wishes to shift base to Morocco and Europe before Paris 2024

Avinash Sable enjoyed a stellar Asian Games in Hangzhou. He won the men's 3000m steeplechase gold and 5000m silver medal.



He clinched the steeplechase gold medal with an impressive time of 8 minutes and 19.50 seconds. In the process, he broke the Games record set by Iran’s Hossein Keyhani in the Asian Games 2018, which stood at 8 minutes and 22.79 seconds.

At the World Athletics Championships in August, Sable failed to qualify for the final of the steeplechase event. That gloom is now a thing of the past for Sable, with the athlete winning two medals at the continental showpiece.

Sable, who has been undergoing high-altitude training at Colorado Springs since 2022 under coach Scott Simmons, is looking for a change in the training schedule ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 29-year-old wishes to train in Morocco, the country of Soufiane El Bakkali, reigning Olympic and world champion. The Paris Olympics is now less than a year from the curtain raiser.

Sable previously had a brief stint in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

I'm grateful for your constant motivation and support in every milestone of my career. Will work hard for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. 🙏🏻🫡 https://t.co/3jxBfAqcma — Avinash Sable (@avinash3000m) October 3, 2023

"There you can train in high altitude in Ifrane and then come down to sea level in Rabat, which is 200km away, for short stints. It is important to do such training in cycles. I have trained in Rabat and the facilities and conditions are good for steeplechase," Sable was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

For Sable, however, Colorado Springs remains his permanent training base. But he will look to shift the base to Europe near the Olympics.

"The training period at Colorado Srpings was very beneficial and I can go there again. With Paris Olympics in mind, I want to base myself in Europe, that will make it easier to train and compete. I will discuss the plans with federations and decide," added Sable.