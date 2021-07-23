Tokyo Olympics: Russian archer faints due to heatwave during ranking round

In a massive scare, Russian Archer Svetlana Gomboeva fainted during the ranking round, due to the scorching heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The intensity of the heatwaves forced archers and coaches to regroup under the shade of trees to protect themselves.



"We hope that she will be okay. It turns out that she couldn't stand a whole day out in the heat. This is the first time I remember this happening. In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But humidity played a role here," said coach Stanislav Popov, as reported by Reuters.

Svetlana is reported to have passed out while checking her final scores and was immediately assisted by her teammates and staff, who placed bags of ice on her forehead to cool her down.

Teammates later confirmed that the Russian archer had recovered and that she was back on her feet.

Temperature levels are expected to go up as high as 33 degrees, making it imperative for the athletes to stay out of the sun as much as possible while staying hydrated.

Australian archer Alice Ingley gave the perfect advice for her peers when she said, "Cooling vest, slushies, fans, umbrellas, just all that, just try to keep out of the heat as much as possible, and drink water as much as possible," reports Reuters.