Archery
Tokyo Olympics: Russian archer faints due to heatwave during ranking round
In a massive scare, Russia's Svetlana Gomboeva fainted during the archery ranking rounds of the Tokyo Olympics.
In a massive scare, Russian Archer Svetlana Gomboeva fainted during the ranking round, due to the scorching heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The intensity of the heatwaves forced archers and coaches to regroup under the shade of trees to protect themselves.
"We hope that she will be okay. It turns out that she couldn't stand a whole day out in the heat. This is the first time I remember this happening. In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But humidity played a role here," said coach Stanislav Popov, as reported by Reuters.
Teammates later confirmed that the Russian archer had recovered and that she was back on her feet.