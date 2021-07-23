Tokyo Olympics: Archer Pravin Jadhav leads the Indian charge in Men's Individual Ranking

The young Pravin Jadhav overshadowed the likes of experienced Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai in the men's individual ranking round at the Tokyo Olympics today.

While Atanu Das started with a bang shooting 58 in the very first round and taking up the fourth position, he fell down to 14th after shooting 54 in the second. Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav started with 55 and 54 respectively in the first round, before exchanging their scores in the second.



Though Pravin Jadhav managed to improve his display, climbing to 30th after fourth round, the duo of Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai plummeted badly to number 29th and 48th respectively.

Towards the end of the fifth round, Jadhav reached 25th position and moved ahead of Das for the first time in the match, thanks to a higher number of 10s after both were tied with the score reading 275.

At the halfway stage of the ranking round Jadhav was India's highest-ranked archer at 30th position with a score of 329, while Atanu Das with the same points was ranked 31st – thanks to lesser inner circles. On the other hand, Tarundeep Rai was ranked as low as 45th with 323 points.

At the same point the Indian men's team was ranked 10th with 981 points and the mixed team stood fifth with a score of 992.

At the end of the seventh round, Atanu Das became the sole Indian leader at 26th position with 440 points as Pravin Jadhav fell to 30th with 438 points.

There was some kind of a musical chair going on between the Indians, with Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das exchanging lead every now and then. Tarundeep Rai, on the other hand, seemed disinterested in this and never really felt like breaking into the top 35.

At the end of 72 arrows, Pravin Jadhav was the highest-ranked Indian archer with 656 points at 31st position. Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai were ranked 35th and 37th respectively.

As the ranking rounds came to an end, both the Indian mixed team and men's team were ranked 9th.

With his performance today, Pravin Jadhav is expected to pair up with Deepika Kumari for the mixed team event.

Much like the women's section, the South Korean men dominated the field in the ranking round taking up three spots in the top four. USA's Brady Ellison, who finished second, was the only archer who came close to challenging their dominance.



