Archery: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari win mixed team gold at World Cup in Paris

The Indian mixed recurve team pair of Atanu Das, and Deepika Kumari clinched the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The husband-wife duo defeated the pair from Netherlands 5-3 to walk away with their first gold medal together.



The match started on a rocky note for India as the Dutch pair took the first set to take an early lead in the match. But, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari came storming back into the contest, winning the next two sets to lead the match 4-2.

With the gold medal on the line, the Dutch pair shot a total of 38 points in the final set. The Indians needed two ten-pointers to surpass the score or either draw the set to take home the yellow metal.

Atanu Das responded well with a ten-pointer. Now, it was Deepika's turn. India needed just 9 to win the match; a ten would have just been a bonus. Under pressure, Deepika's arrow hit just outside the ten-point range, but it did not matter. It was a nine, the scores were tied for the set, and India clinched the match 5-3.