Archery
Archery: Indian Women Recurve Team wins gold at World Cup in Paris
The Indian Women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat clinched the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The Indian women beat the team from Mexico 5-1 in just three sets to walk away with the yellow metal.
The final started on a very close note, as both India and Mexico shot 57 points each in the first set. But, it was the only time the Olympics-bound Mexicans had a sniff at the yellow metal.
After a drawn first set, the Indians took home the second and third set, thanks to the veteran Deepika Kumari, who seemed to be in a sublime touch at the Chartley Stadium in Paris.
The 27-year-old Deepika hit the bullseye in the deciding shots of all three sets. While her ten pointer in the final shot of the first set helped India draw the set, a ten pointer in the second set helped them take the lead.
The pressure was firmly on Deepika during the final shot of the third set. India needed a ten pointer to wrap up the match. They needed it badly to bury the ghosts of the Olympic qualification event. And Deepika stood up. A ten pointer in the final shot of the match from the veteran meant that India clinches the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.
Earlier the Indian women's recurve team had failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they faltered in the second round of the qualification event against a lowly Columbia on Monday.