Archery: Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers — Final chance for Indian women's team - LIVE blog, updates, results
Today is the final chance for the Indian women’s recurve archery team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the Final Qualifier in Paris.
The event runs from June 18 to 21.
The Indian team for the final Olympic qualifiers in Paris includes two-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari. So far, India has earned a qualification in men's individual, men's recurve events alongside Deepika earning a qualification in the women's individual event
A total of 27 recurve women's teams from different countries will be in action but only the top three teams will win quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.
- 20 Jun 2021 8:24 AM GMT
Indian women's recurve team in second position after 54 arrows are shot. Total score: 496/540.
Deepika is 171/180, Komalika 167/180, and Ankita 158/180.
- 20 Jun 2021 8:10 AM GMT
Indian women's recurve team at the top of the table after 36 arrows with a score of 330/360.
Deepika 113/120, Komalika 113/120, and ankita 104/120
- 20 Jun 2021 7:55 AM GMT
India in 5th position after 18 arrows
India start competing at the qualifiers of the events. And after 18 arrows, Indian archers standing at the fifth position, i.e 163/180.