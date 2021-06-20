Archery: Indian women's team fail to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

The Indian women's recurve archery team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari has failed to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time since the 2000 Sydney Olympics that the Indian women's archery team will not be in action at the Olympics.



Competing in the final qualification event before the Olympics, the Indians were crushed by Columbia 0-6 in the pre-quarterfinals to have their Olympic dream shattered.

The Indians were edged past by the much lower-ranked Columbians, who seemed to be out on a mission at the Chartley Stadium in Paris. The final score-line of the match read 55-54, 51-49, 53-52 in favour of the South American nation.

Earlier in the qualification round, the women from India had finished at the second position out of the total twenty-nine teams with a score of 1992/2160, only behind the team from Mexico.

This is a big blow for India, who were considered to be one of the favourites alongside Mexico going into this event. While Deepika Kumari has already qualified for the Olympics in the women's individual event, the fate of Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari hangs in the balance.

Apart from Deepika, the trio of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Jadhav have qualified for the individual as well as men's recurve team event at Tokyo.