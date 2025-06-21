Yoga Day 2025: India sets new Guinness World Records

India celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga in record-breaking fashion as Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat achieved remarkable feats that earned them entries into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The central theme for this year, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” found powerful expression across massive public gatherings, school-led initiatives, and coordinated state campaigns.

Vizag breaks World Record for largest yoga session

The highlight of the national celebration was the mega yoga event held in Visakhapatnam, where over 3.01 lakh people gathered along a 28-km coastal stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

The event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and several central and state ministers.

This grand session broke the previous record set in 2023 in Surat, Gujarat, which had recorded 1.47 lakh participants at a single venue. Following the event, Guinness World Records officials formally handed over the certificate to state ministers Nara Lokesh and Satya Kumar, recognizing it as the largest yoga gathering at a single location globally.

Yoga unites the world!



Glad to see immense enthusiasm all across the planet for International Day of Yoga.



I took part in a Yoga Day programme in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. People from all walks of life also joined.

22,122 tribal students - 108 Surya Namaskars

The day before the main event, 22,122 tribal students from government-run residential schools in Andhra Pradesh performed 108 Surya Namaskars (sun salutations) in a synchronised session that lasted 108 minutes, setting another Guinness World Record.

The mass performance was part of the state-wide ‘Yogandhra’ campaign, a month-long initiative to promote yoga at the grassroots. The campaign reportedly engaged over 2.17 crore people across Andhra Pradesh, with participation from tribal areas, schools, colleges, civil services, and the armed forces.

Minister Nara Lokesh described the Surya Namaskar achievement as "a gift to the Prime Minister from the people of Andhra Pradesh" and called it “a victory for yoga awareness and mass participation.”

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu says, "We are proud to announce, yesterday around 22,122 tribal students have achieved Guinness record for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously. We congratulate them."



(Video Source: ANI/DD News) https://t.co/rslXROZBWh pic.twitter.com/9rxpfmQMSy — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Gujarat’s Bhujangasana record

In Vadnagar, Gujarat—the birthplace of Prime Minister Modi 2,121 participants performed Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) for 2 minutes and 9 seconds, setting a new World Record for the most people holding the yoga pose simultaneously.

The event was organized on the scenic banks of Sharmistha Lake and was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Guinness adjudicator Richard Stenning confirmed the record, stating that while only 250 participants were required to hold the pose for at least a minute, Gujarat surpassed expectations by nearly tenfold.

The CM hailed it as a “moment of pride for Gujarat and India,” celebrating yoga as both a traditional heritage and a tool for modern well-being. Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also attributed the success to PM Modi’s global vision for yoga, saying, “The world is happy with the gift India gave—and the Prime Minister made it happen.”

A proud moment for Gujarat and India.



I am happy to share that 2,121 people performed 'Bhujangasana' simultaneously at the picturesque Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, creating a Guinness World Record.



Bhujangasana improves spinal flexibility, strengthens the back, and enhances

A people’s movement

Yoga Day 2025 was not just about large numbers it was a display of unity and cultural pride.

Participants ranged from senior citizens and schoolchildren to tribal communities, urban professionals, and even Indian Navy personnel. Over 11,000 Navy members and their families participated in yoga sessions aboard Eastern Naval Command ships anchored off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

To coordinate the large-scale participation in Vizag, 326 designated compartments were created along the beach stretch, each managed by officials from 607 Urban Secretariats and additional support from rural teams.

As the sun rose over India on June 21, yoga once again emerged not just as a physical practice, but as a symbol of unity, heritage, and national pride. With record-breaking participation and inclusive outreach, Yoga Day 2025 showcased India’s vision of wellness for all and reaffirmed its place as the global capital of yoga.