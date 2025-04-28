India win 83 gold medals at Asian Yogasana C'ship in Delhi

India bagged a total of 87 medals at the 2025 Asian Yogasana Sport Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Arena in Delhi.

It was the second edition of the continental competition and hosts India dominated the tournament right from the start.

They won a total of 83 gold medals from the 88 on offer in the tournament to go with their three silver medals and a bronze.

India raced to a landslide victory in the medal tally, with the second placed Japan winning only a total of 10 medals, including three gold.

Mongolia and Oman were the only two other teams to win a gold medal in the competition.

Over 200 athletes from around 21 countries flocked down to the capital city Delhi for the 2025 Asian Yogasana Sport Championship. A total of 17 nations return with at least one medal from the tournament.

China, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan were the only four teams to return emptyhanded.