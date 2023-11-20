Six wushu players excluded from World Championships contingent at Delhi airport

Six Wushu athletes bound to participate in the 15th edition of the World Championships in the US have been rejected by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the last moment.

This came as a major setback for the players after their visas were delayed.

The 12-member Indian contingent, including Asian Games silver medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi, arrived at the Delhi airport to board their scheduled flight to the USA on Friday evening.

However, six members were apprised at the airport that they did not receive the requisite clearance from SAI.

"It was a normal procedure. Our visas had been approved but we didn't get government sanction. For that reason, we were not allowed to go," an athlete told the New Indian Express.

Elaborating further the athlete said, "The federation secretary, coaches were there. We were asked to go to the airport. We reached the airport and we were told the government letter had arrived and visas had been approved for just half the contingent."

The World Championships offer ranking points to the athletes.

First held in 1991, the World Wushu Championships takes place biennially and is the official pinnacle championship of the IWUF, featuring the highest competitive level within the sport of wushu. The World Wushu Championships features taolu and sanda competitions for both men and women.