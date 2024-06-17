Aparna wins gold medal in wushu at the BRICS Games

Aparna Dahiya, on Sunday, clinched the gold medal in the women's 48kg category in Wushu-Sanda at the 2024 BRICS Games held in Kazan, Russia. This is India's first gold at the BRICS Games 2024.



In the finals, she emerged victorious against the Belarusian competitor Yana Tratseuskaya. Although a tough opponent, Aparna overcame the challenge with her agility and tactical play.

She showcased some exceptional skills in the final. Her medal marked a significant achievement for India and highlights the country's growing prowess in the sport of Wushu.

1⃣st GOLD🥇 for India at the BRICS Games as Aparna wins the gold medal in 48kg Sanda category in Wushu 😇🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XWsElvdoub — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 16, 2024

Aparna has previously won the Khelo India Wushu League of the North Zone, the Wushu Cup in Russia, and most importantly, the trials held for the 2024 BRICS Games.



﻿Medals galore in Wushu



Indian wushu players bagged a total of eight medals from this tournament which included one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.



In the women's 65kg category, Nikita Bansal missed out on a gold losing her bout to the Iranian Soheila Mansourian Semiromi, settling for a silver, and in the women's 56kg category Jahanvi Mehra bagged a bronze.



Sunil Singh Mayanglambam and Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh both lost their final bout against the native Arsen Umalatov and Shamil Lavazanov in the men's 56kg & 65kg category respectively and dawned the silver medal.



Vikrant Baliyan and Anuj lost their semi-final matches in their men's 75kg and 52kg categories respectively, settling for a Bronze. Earlier, Karnajit Hanjabam won the first and only medal in Wushu-Taolu as he bagged a bronze medal in men's Taijiquan.

In the upcoming days at the BRICS Games, the Indian fencers, pugilists, canoe sprinters, and tennis contingent in action with the hope of a few more medals from the athletes.