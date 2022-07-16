Zouhaier Sghaier Wrestling: Sakshi Malik wins bronze, India wins 12 medals

Indian wrestlers have secured 12 medals in the first two days at the ongoing Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking series in Tunisia.

India started the series with a bang by winning three golds and in total 7 medals on the first day of the series. In the Greco-Roman style, former Asian champions Sunil Kumar, Gyanender, and Sachin Sahrawat all won gold medals in their respective weight divisions.

Sunil (87 Kg) and Gyanender (63 Kg) directly fought the medal bouts as only two wrestlers were listed in the category. Sachin Sahrawat got better than fellow Indian Neeraj to win the gold medal in the 67 Kg category.

In the 60 Kg category of Greco-Roman, Arjun lost the gold medal bout to Ayhan of Turkey to secure a silver medal. Deepanshu and Naveen were other medalists as Deepanshu won silver in the 96 Kg category and Naveen win bronze in the 130 Kg category.

Sachin Sahrawat on his way to gold in the Zouhaier Sghaier. (Credits- UWW)

Day two of the series saw India adding five more medals to the tally with two silver and three bronze medals.

In the Greco-roman category of 82 Kg, Harpreet Singh and Sajan finished on the podium with silver and bronze respectively.

In women's wrestling, 2016 Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik lost to Luisa Niemesch of Germany to secure a bronze medal in the 62 Kg category. Nisha Dahiya won silver after losing to Olympic champion Tamrya Mensah in the 68 Kg category.

Sakshi Malik on the podium after winning Bronze at Zouhaier Sghaier. (World Ranking Series/Facebook)

Mansi won the bronze medal in the 57 Kg category.



Day three will see Indian wrestlers fighting it out in the freestyle category.







