Zagreb Open Wresting: Ashu wins 67kg Greco Roman bronze

Ashu, on Saturday, bagged the bronze medal in 67kg greco roman category at the ongoing Zagreb Open Wrestling Ranking series in Croatia. He defeated Lithuania's Adomas Grigaliunas 5-0 in the bronze medal contest.

The 23-year-old Ashu had earlier lost to Iran's Reza Mahdi Abbasi 0-9 by technical superiority in the qualification round. He got back into the contest via the repechage route as the Iranian made his way into the final of 67kg greco roman.

Ashu then registered two back to back wins by technical superiority in repechage to setup the bronze medal clash against Grigaliunas.

The Indian first defeated Hungary's Adam Phoilec 8-0 before going past Norway's Joergensen 9-0 in the two repechage matches.

With this win, Ashu became only the second Indian after Aman Sehrawat (Men's 57kg Freestyle) to win a medal at the ongoing 2023 Zagreb Open.