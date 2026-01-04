From Yui Susaki to Aman Sehrawat: Top 5 buys in Pro Wrestling League 2026 Auction

India's premier franchise-based wrestling league is returning after a seven-year hiatus, with its 5th season set to kick off from January 15th at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

This season, there will be six franchises - Delhi Dangal Warriors, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, UP Dominators, Maharashtra Kesari, Haryana Thunders, and Punjab Royals.

Each team will have a minimum of nine players, with each tie having nine bouts, 5 in men's freestyle (57Kg, 65Kg, 74Kg, 86Kg, 125Kg) and 4 in women's freestyle (53Kg, 57Kg, 62Kg, 76Kg).

On Saturday evening, each of these six franchises has now completed its squad after a 4-hour-long auction at Hotel ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

Here is the list of the top 5 buys from PWL 2026 Auction:

Yui Susaki (Japan) - 60 Lakh

Yui Susaki, the biggest star at the PWL 2026 auction, induced a bidding war within multiple franchises and was ultimately bought by Haryana Thunders for 60 Lakhs.

The Japanese legend is a 4-time world champion and 2-time Olympic medalist, including the gold medal at the home Olympics in Tokyo 2021.

Susaki has lost just one bout in her decade-long international career, that too was the iconic bout against Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics. In total, she has 17 gold medals in 18 international tournaments.

Robert Baran (Poland) - 55 Lakh

The heavyweight wrestler Robert Baran of Poland is one of the biggest names in 125Kg category. He was bought for 55 Lakhs by Maharashtra Kesari.

The reigning world medalist had won medals in all the international tournaments he played last year and will start as a favourite in all his bouts at PWL 2026.

Sujeet Kalkal (India) - 52 Lakh

The young Indian wrestler is in the form of his life, winning the U23 World Title late last year, followed by a dominating performance to win the nationals title last month.

Sujeet had the joint-highest bid amongst Indians, bought by Delhi Dangal Warriors for 52 Lakhs. He will now compete in the toughest field of 65Kg category in the coming season.

Antim Panghal (India) - 52 Lakh

Antim, India's most consistent wrestler in recent years, will compete in the women's 53 kg division for UP Dominators, who bought her for 52 Lakhs.

The two-time world medalist is currently ranked world no.1 in her category, having won medals (2 Gold, 2 Bronze) in all 4 competitions she played last year.

Aman Sehrawat (India) - 51 Lakh

Aman Sehrawat, India's only Olympic medalist wrestler at Paris 2024, was picked by the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals for 52 Lakhs in the men's 57Kg division.

He will be the biggest name in his category at PWL, as this is the only weight class with no foreign players, and hence will be contesting against local players throughout.

Having missed out on the World Championship because of a fever last year, Aman will look to start this exciting year strongly with some solid wins in this league.

Teams and Squads of PWL 2026

Delhi Dangal Warriors (9)

Men: Shubham (India, 57Kg), Sujeet Kalkal (India, 65Kg), Turan Byramov (Azerbaijan, 74Kg), Hadi Vafaeipour (Iran, 86Kg), Ronak (India, 125Kg)

Women: Saarika (India, 53Kg), Karla Godinez (Canada, 57Kg), Anjli (India, 62Kg), Anastasiya Alpyeyeva (Ukraine, 76Kg)

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals (10)

Men: Aman Sehrawat (India, 57Kg), Rohit (India, 65Kg), Naveen Malik (India, 74Kg), Kaloyan Ivanov (Bulgaria, 74Kg), Mukul Dahiya (India, 86Kg), Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi (Ukraine, 125Kg)

Women: Pooja (India, 53Kg), Alina Filipovych (Ukraine, 57Kg), Olha Padoshyk (Poland, 62Kg), Jyoti Berwal (India, 76Kg)

UP Dominators (11)

Men: Rahul (India, 57Kg), Sagar (India, 57Kg), Vishal Kaliraman (India, 65Kg), Arman Andresyan (Armenia, 74Kg), Mikhaliov Vasyl (Ukraine, 86Kg), Jaspooran Singh (India, 125Kg), Rajat Ruhal (India, 125Kg)

Women: Antim Panghal (India, 53Kg), Marie Duty (USA, 57Kg), Nisha Dahiya (India, 62Kg), Ojo Hannah (Nigeria, 76Kg)

Maharashtra Kesari (11)

Men: Atish Todkar (India, 57Kg), Sumit Malik (India, 57Kg), Tevanyan Vazgen (Armenia, 65Kg), Yash (India, 74Kg), Deepak Punia (India, 86Kg), Robert Baran (Poland, 125Kg)

Women: Yusneylys Guzmán (Cuba, 53Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (India, 57Kg), Bilyana Dudova (Bulgaria, 62Kg), Harshita Mor (India, 76Kg), Diksha Malik (India, 76Kg)

Haryana Thunders (11)

Men: Ankush (India, 57Kg), Tulga Tumur-Ochir (Mongolia, 65Kg), Parvinder Singh (India, 74Kg), Ashirov Ashraf (Azerbaijan, 86Kg), Sachin (India, 86Kg), Anirudh Gulia (India,125Kg)

Women: Yui Susaki (Japan, 53Kg), Neha Sharma (India, 57Kg), Neha Sangwan (India, 57Kg), Iryna Koliadenko (Ukraine, 62Kg), Kajal Dhochak (India, 76Kg)

Punjab Royals (12)

Men: Chirag Chikkara (India, 57Kg), Islam Dudaev (Albania, 65Kg), Chander Mohan (India, 74Kg), Ada Bagomedov (Russia, 86Kg), Dinesh Gulia (India, 125 Kg), Akash (India, 125Kg)

Women: Meenakshi (India, 53kg), Roksana Zasina (Poland, 57Kg), Rajnita (India, 57Kg), Ana Godinez (Canada, 62Kg), Rounak Gulia (India, 62Kg), Priya Malik (India, 76Kg)