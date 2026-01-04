4.3 times base price: Sujeet Kalkal's massive payday in Pro Wrestling League auction

Long touted as one of India’s most exciting young talents in wrestling; the worthy successor to Bajrang Punia in 65kg, Sujeet Kalkal announced his arrival at the highest level by being crowned the U23 world champion.

His talent was undeniable. But questions lingered around his temperament under high-pressure situations. The gold medal put it all to rest.

"I was happy for a day or two. Nothing more than that," Sujeet had said in a conversation with The Bridge last month.

"We move on fast and prepare for the next tournament," he added.

It was this level-headness coupled with his world-class skills on the mat that made Kalkal one of he most sought-after players at the 2026 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) player auctions on Saturday.

Just over an hour into the auction, a three-way bidding war ensued between UP Dominators, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals and Delhi Dangal Warriors before he was pocketed by the Warriors for a whopping Rs 52 lakh.

Slotted in Category A, he commanded the fiercest battle on the auction table to pocket a sum 4.3 times his base price of Rs 12 lakh.

For Kalkal, it was simply a culmination of almost a decade worth of daily grind in the gyms, mats, and traditional akhadas.

He was just four-year-old when he picked up wrestling under the tutelage of his father Dayanad, a former international Greco Roman wrestler and now a coach employed by the Sports Authority of India.

By his own admission, it wasn’t a sport he liked but something which grew on him as time went by. Unlike a lot of Indian prodigies, it was only after his 12th grade board examinations that he decided to pursue wrestling as a career seriously.

Once he started devoting his entire time to the sport, the results started showing. He climbed through the ranks fast and was even in contention to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics before a delayed flight out from a flood-hit Dubai forced him to miss the Olympic qualifiers.

It was heartbreaking but Kalkal fought back, thanks to the support system around him.

"The coaches kept motivating me, and so did my parents. So, it was easy to not lose my way," he said.

With a world title and a massive pay cheque in his bag, does Kalkal feel any pressure?

"Pressure toh feel hi nahi karta (I don’t feel any pressure)," he states, further asserting that he already has his eyes on the 2026 World Wrestling Championships and the 2026 Asian Games.

A calm, confident head on his shoulders and wrestling skills second-to-none, Sujeet Kalkal is just getting started.