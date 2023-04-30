Wrestlers should get back to practice with FIR registered: Yogeshwar Dutt

An FIR has been filed, so the wrestlers should now concentrate on their practice, according to former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who is one of the seven members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) committee looking into the wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In response to accusations of sexual harassment and the exploitation of female wrestlers by the deposed WFI president Singh, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against him.

Talking to ANI in a video, Yogeshwar Dutt said," The wrestlers should have gone to court three months ago only. The court has the only right to punish the offender, not the Prime Minister. I think wrestlers should go to practice now."

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3… pic.twitter.com/oYTjEemkI5 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

"An FIR has been registered in this matter and as I said earlier also, the wrestlers should have taken steps to get the FIR registered 3 months back. Nothing happens while sitting at home," Dutt added further.



Talking about the conversation between wrestlers and sports minister, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "As far as the conversation between the wrestlers and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, (it) was held in a closed room, I do not know anything about it. Wrestlers are getting everyone's support and we should respect the orders of the court."

The protest has intensified in the past few days with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visiting the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.