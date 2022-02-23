Yasar Dogu 2022 Wrestling Tournament: Schedule, Where to Watch, Indian participants and more

The prestigious wrestling event, Yasar Dogu Tournament 2022 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey this year. The event will take between February 24 to 27, where wrestlers across the globe will be participating.



Here is all you need to know about Yasar Dogu 2022. Schedule (IST) 24 June 2021 DRAW 8:30 pm: (57-61-65-70-74-79-86-92-97-125Kg Men's) All Categories (50-53-55-57- 59-62-65 -68 - 72-76Kg Women's) All Categories 25 June 2021 Weigh-in 11 am: (57-65-74-86-97Kg Men's) & (50-55-59-65-72Kg Women's) Eliminations

1.30 pm: Eliminations and ½ Finals 26 June 2021 Weigh-in 11 am: (57-65-74-86-97Kg Men's) & (50-55-59-65-72Kg Women's) Weigh-in 11:45 am: (61-70-79-92-125Kg Men's) & (53-57-62-68-76Kg Women's) Eliminations 1:30 pm: ½ Finals matches

8 pm: Bronze and Gold medal matches 27 June 2021 Weigh-in 11:15am (61-70-79-92-125Kg Men's) & (53-57-62-68-76Kg Women's) 1:30 pm: Repechage 2:30 pm: Bronze and Gold medal matches

TOMORROW ➡️ #WrestleIstanbul!



Yasar Dogu schedule:

Thursday - Greco-Roman

Friday - Greco-Roman + women's wrestling

Saturday - Women's Wrestling + freestyle

Sunday - Freestyle pic.twitter.com/4vtgXPwqoD — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 23, 2022

Indian Squad

India's Tokyo Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will be making a comeback to the competition since August as they will wrestle in 65kg and 61kg respectively. Four-time Ranking Series gold-medalist Vinesh Phogat and 2019 World silver medalist Deepak Punia will also be participating. Men's Freestyle Aman (57kg), Mangal Kadyan (61kg), Ravi Kumar (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vishal Kaliramana (79kg), Pritam (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg) and Shivraj Rakshe (125kg).

Can you predict the score of this match-up between Bajrang PUNIA 🇮🇳 and Iszmail MUSZUKAJEV 🇭🇺?



The two 65kg stars can potentially clash at #WrestleIstanbul pic.twitter.com/D4YEknga64 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 18, 2022

Greco-Roman

Sandeep (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sagar (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpeet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kimar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (130kg). Women's Wrestling Shivani Pawar (50kg), Pooja Gehlot (53kg), Vinesh (55kg), Anju (55kg), Mansi (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sangeeta (62kg), Nisha (65kg), Ritu (68kg), Pinki (72kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (76kg).

#WrestleIstanbul



Tokyo Olympians Vinesh PHOGAT 🇮🇳 and Jacarra WINCHESTER 🇺🇸 are entered at 55kg for Yasar Dogu



Who ya got? Predict the score pic.twitter.com/z7cnECJNZq — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 9, 2022