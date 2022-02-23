Wrestling
Yasar Dogu 2022 Wrestling Tournament: Schedule, Where to Watch, Indian participants and more
Ace Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and others will be in action in Istanbul for the tournament.
The prestigious wrestling event, Yasar Dogu Tournament 2022 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey this year. The event will take between February 24 to 27, where wrestlers across the globe will be participating.
Here is all you need to know about Yasar Dogu 2022.
Schedule (IST)
24 June 2021
DRAW
8:30 pm: (57-61-65-70-74-79-86-92-97-125Kg Men's) All Categories
(50-53-55-57- 59-62-65 -68 - 72-76Kg Women's) All Categories
25 June 2021
Weigh-in
11 am: (57-65-74-86-97Kg Men's) & (50-55-59-65-72Kg Women's)
Eliminations
1.30 pm: Eliminations and ½ Finals
26 June 2021
Weigh-in
11 am: (57-65-74-86-97Kg Men's) & (50-55-59-65-72Kg Women's)
Weigh-in
11:45 am: (61-70-79-92-125Kg Men's) & (53-57-62-68-76Kg Women's)
Eliminations
1:30 pm: ½ Finals matches
8 pm: Bronze and Gold medal matches
27 June 2021
Weigh-in
11:15am (61-70-79-92-125Kg Men's) & (53-57-62-68-76Kg Women's)
1:30 pm: Repechage
2:30 pm: Bronze and Gold medal matches
Indian Squad
India's Tokyo Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will be making a comeback to the competition since August as they will wrestle in 65kg and 61kg respectively. Four-time Ranking Series gold-medalist Vinesh Phogat and 2019 World silver medalist Deepak Punia will also be participating.
Men's Freestyle
Aman (57kg), Mangal Kadyan (61kg), Ravi Kumar (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vishal Kaliramana (79kg), Pritam (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg) and Shivraj Rakshe (125kg).
Greco-Roman
Sandeep (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sagar (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpeet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kimar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).
Women's Wrestling
Shivani Pawar (50kg), Pooja Gehlot (53kg), Vinesh (55kg), Anju (55kg), Mansi (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sangeeta (62kg), Nisha (65kg), Ritu (68kg), Pinki (72kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (76kg).
Where to Watch
All the matches will be streamed live on Wrestling TV India.