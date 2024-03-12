Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik make it to Olympic qualifiers after dramatic trials

Patiala: After a day of high-intense drama at the National Institute of Sport, Patiala on Monday, the Indian women’s wrestling squad was finalized for Asian Olympic qualifiers and Asian Championships.

The talk of the day without any doubt was Olympian Vinesh Phogat and her decision to compete in two categories.

Vinesh competed in 50 kg and 53 kg trials where she won the 50 kg trial defeating Shivanee Pawar of Madhya Pradesh in a thrilling final.

50 kg trials started after much delay due to confusion about the status of Vinesh’s participation.

Once the selection committee cleared her participation in both categories, Vinesh started with a win against Mamta Rani in the 50 kg.

In her second match, Vinesh won against Hanny Kumari 6-0 to set up a clash against reigning national champion Nirmala Devi.

Vinesh made light work on Nirmala Devi in semis and defeated her 10-0.

In the final, Shivani posed a tough threat for Vinesh and lead 4-1 after the first half in the final. However, Vinesh came back stronger in the second half and scored a four-pointer by throwing Shivani to lead 7-6.

She continued her domination and scored four more points to win 11-6 at the end. She will fight for an Olympic quota in the Asian Olympic qualifier from 19th April in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In the 53 kg category, Vinesh battled in the Nordic system and qualified for the semis by defeating Kirti. Then, she lost to Anju in the semis finals 10-0.

It looked like a deliberate loss in order to preserve her energy for the 50 kg category. Eventually, Vinesh finished third in the 53 kg category.

Anshu Malik wins the ‘clash of titans’ in 57 kg

Like the men’s 57 kg category, the Women’s 57 kg category is hugely competitive and features some of the best wrestlers in India.

Olympian Anshu Malik and World Championships medalist Sarita More are the two constant features in this category battling for top honours. This time 2022 CWG medalist Pooja Gehlot was competing in the same category.

In one of the most anticipated bouts of the day, Anshu and Sarita fought a tough battle where Sarita was leading the charge till very last minute.

But her attempt to push Anshu out of the mat proved fatal as Anshu countered her move and slammed her to take four points and win the trial 6-2.

Among other Olympic categories, U23 World champion Reetika dominated the 76 category and won the trials to book her place in the Asian Olympic qualifiers.

Mansi Ahlawat won the trial in 62 kg defeating Manisha in a very tight final.

In the 68 kg category, Asian Championship medalist Nisha Dahiya won the trial defeating Radhika in a tight final where she was trailing behind but came back to win the trial 9-6.

Indian women’s wrestling team for Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Vinesh Phogat (50 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62 kg), Nisha Dahiya (68 kg), Reetika (76 kg).

Indian team for Asian Championships

Shivani Pawar (50 kg), Tammana (55 kg), Sarita Mor (57 kg), Pushpa Yadav (59 kg), Manisha (62 kg), Antim Kundu (65 kg), Radhika (68 kg), Harshita (72 kg), Priya Malik (76 kg).