Who is wrestler Pooja Sihag? 10 things to know about her

Pooja Sihag clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 76kg division at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship at Almaty today.



Pooja started her day in a fine fashion, registering consecutive wins in her first two bouts. If she defeated South Korea's Seoyeon Jeong 2-0 in the first bout, the Indian crushed Ozoda Zaripboeva of Uzbekistan 10-0 on technical superiority in the her second bout. Just when it looked like Pooja would end with a top two finish at the event, she flustered to hand a victory by fall to Elmira Sydzykova of Kazakhstan in the semifinal while trailing the bout 0-4. The Indian then came back strong in the third place play-off to beat Jeong 5-2 second time in the day, and bring home a bronze medal from Almaty.

Where does Pooja Sihag belong to? Pooja Sihag hails from the city of Hansi in Haryana. How old is Pooja Sihag? Pooja Sihag is 23 years old. What is Pooja Sihag's family background? Pooja Sihag's father is a farmer while her mother is a housewife. When did Pooja Sihag start wrestling? Pooja Sihag started wrestling as a 13 year old in the year 2011. Why did Pooja Sihag start wrestling? Pooja Sihag started wrestling just to stay fit but it soon turned into a passion for her.

From where did Pooja Sihag start wrestling? Pooja Sihag started wrestling at the Alkesh Sports Academy. What is Pooja Sihag's educational qualification? Pooja Sihag has a degree of Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the LM Hindu University in Rothak. How has Pooja Sihag fared at the junior level? Pooja Sihag has won a total four medals – three bronze and one silver at the junior Asian Championships. What are her previous achievements at the senior level? At the senior level Pooja Sihag has won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Championship at South Africa in 2018. Can Pooja Sihag qualify for the Tokyo Olympics? Yes, Pooja Sihag can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics based on the performance at the World Wrestling Qualifiers in the next month.



