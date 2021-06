A look at all-time Olympic medal standings in wrestling

Wrestling has been included right from 1896 Olympics and it is one of the few sports which featured in every Olympics leaving 1900 Olympics. Until 1904 Olympics, only Greco-Roman was there but freestyle was added in 1904. It took over a century to have women wrestling in Olympics when it made its debut in 2004.

Greco-Roman is only contested by men but freestyle is contested both by men and women in various weight categories. Let us have a look at medal standings of various countries competing in this historic sport.

Medal Standings

• Rank 1 – Soviet Union – 62 gold – 31 silver – 23 bronze – 116 medals (Alexander Medved – 3 gold)

• Rank 2 – United States – 54 gold – 43 silver – 36 bronze – 133 medals (Artur Aleksanyan – 1 gold, 1 bronze)

• Rank 3 – Japan – 32 gold – 20 silver – 17 bronze – 69 medals (Kaori Icho – 4 gold)(Saori Yoshida – 3 gold)

• Rank 4 – Russia – 30 gold– 12 silver – 14 bronze – 56 medals (Alexander Karelin – 3 gold, 1 silver) (Buvaisar Saitiev – 3 gold) (Mavlet Batirov – 2 gold)(Roman Vlasov – 2 gold)

Alexander Karelin

• Rank 5 – Turkey – 29 gold – 18 silver – 16 bronze – 63 medals



• Rank 6 – Sweden – 28 gold – 27 silver – 31 bronze – 86 medals (Ivar Johansson – 3 gold) (Carl westergreen – 3 gold)

• Rank 7 – Finland – 26 gold – 28 silver – 29 bronze – 83 medals

• Rank 8 – Hungary – 19 gold – 16 silver – 19 bronze – 54 medals

• Rank 9 – Bulgaria – 16 gold – 32 silver – 21 bronze – 69 medals

• Rank 10 – South Korea – 11 gold – 11 silver – 14 bronze – 36 medals (Kim Hyeon-Woo – 1 gold, 1 bronze)

• Rank 11 – Iran – 10 gold – 14 silver – 19 bronze – 43 medals

• Rank 12 – Cuba – 9 gold – 6 silver – 7 bronze – 22 medals (Mijain Lopez – 3 gold)

Mijain Lopez

• Rank 13 – Romania – 7 gold – 8 silver – 19 bronze – 34 medals



• Rank 14 – Italy – 7 gold – 4 silver – 10 bronze – 21 medals

• Rank 15 – Unified team – 6 gold – 5 silver – 5 bronze – 16 medals

• Rank 16 – Poland – 5 gold – 9 silver – 11 bronze – 25 medals

• Rank 17 – Estonia – 5 gold – 2 silver – 4 bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 18 – Germany – 4 gold -12 silver -9 bronze – 25 medals

• Rank 19 – Azerbaijan – 4 gold – 7 silver -11 bronze -22 medals (Sharif Sharifov – 1 gold, 1 bronze)

• Rank 20 – Yugoslovia – 4 gold – 6 silver – 6 bronze – 16 medals

• Rank 21 – France – 4 gold – 4 silver – 10 bronze – 18 medals

• Rank 22 – Switzerland – 4 gold – 4 silver– 6 bronze – 14 medals

• Rank 23 – Canada – 3 gold – 7 silver – 7 bronze – 17 medals

• Rank 24 – Ukraine – 3 gold – 5 silver – 6 bronze – 14 medals (Elbrus Tedeyev – 1 gold, 1 bronze)

• Rank 25 – Georgia – 3 gold – 4 silver – 10 bronze – 17 medals (Vladimer Khinchegashvili – 1 gold, 1 silver)

Vladimer Khinchegashvili

• Rank 25 – Great Britain – 3 gold – 4 silver – 10 bronze – 17 medals



• Rank 27 – North Korea – 3 gold – 2 silver – 5 bronze – 10 medals

• Rank 28 – China – 2 gold – 3 silver – 6 bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 29 – Armenia – 2 gold – 3 silver -3 bronze – 8 medals

• Rank 30 – East Germany – 2 gold – 3 silver – 2 bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 30 – Egypt – 2 gold – 3 silver -2 bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 32 – Uzbekistan – 2 gold – 2 silver – 3 bronze – 7 medals

• Rank 33 – Norway – 2 gold – 2 silver – 2 bronze – 6 medals

• Rank 34 – Czechoslovakia – 1 gold – 7 silver – 7 bronze – 15 medals

• Rank 35 – Kazakhstan – 1 gold – 5 silver – 10 bronze – 16 medals

• Rank 36 – United team of Germany – 1 gold– 5 silver – 3 bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 37 – West Germany – 1 gold – 4 silver – 4 bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 38 – Greece – 1 gold – 3 silver – 7 bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 39 – Serbia – 1 gold – 1 medal

• Rank 40 – Belarus – 5 silver – 6 bronze – 11 medals

• Rank 41 – Mongolia – 4 silver – 5 bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 42 – Denmark – 3 silver – 6 bronze – 9 medals

• Rank 43 – Belgium – 3 silver – 3 medals

• Rank 43 – Russian Empire – 3 silver – 3 medals

• Rank 45 – India – 1 silver – 4 bronze – 5 medals

• Rank 46 – Australia – 1 silver – 2 bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 46 – Lebanon – 1 silver – 2 bronze – 3 medals

• Rank 48 – Lithuania – 1 silver – 1 bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 49 – Latvia – 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 49 – Mexico – 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 49 – Slovakia – 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 49 – Syria - 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 49 – Tajikistan – 1 silver – 1 medal

• Rank 54 – Austria – 2 bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 54 – Colombia – 2 bronze – 2 medals

• Rank 56 – Czech Republic – 1 bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 56 – Macedonia – 1 bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 56 – Moldova – 1 bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 56 – Pakistan – 1 bronze – 1 medal

• Rank 56 – Tunisia – 1 bronze – 1 medal

Note: India is ranked 45th in medal standing with 5 medals consisting of one silver and four bronze.