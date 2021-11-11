An incident in Sonipat: Wrestler killed by coach, academy burnt down, fake news

A 20-year-old university-level wrestler named Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead on Wednesday afternoon at a wrestling academy in Haryana, allegedly by her coach and his accomplices, according to police.

According to the victim's mother, who was also shot at, Pawan, the coach who started the 'Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy' five years ago, used to harrass Nisha. Following a confrontation between Pawan and Nisha's families on Wednesday afternoon, he shot her and has been on the run since then, Nisha's mother said.



Following this incident, angry villagers set the facility on fire. Even though the academy is named after Olympian Sushil Kumar, the athlete had no connection with it, police have also said.

छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर हरियाणा की युवा रेसलर निशा दहिया और उसके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है. उनकी मां PGI रोहतक में भर्ती हैं. सोनीपत के हलालपुर गांव में इस दोहरे हत्याकांड से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने रेसलिंग एकेडमी में आग लगा दी है. pic.twitter.com/jkLnu3P1Jn — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 10, 2021