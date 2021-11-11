Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
An incident in Sonipat: Wrestler killed by coach, academy burnt down, fake news
Here's what we know so far about the incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 'Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy' in Sonipat's Halalpur village.
A 20-year-old university-level wrestler named Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead on Wednesday afternoon at a wrestling academy in Haryana, allegedly by her coach and his accomplices, according to police.
According to the victim's mother, who was also shot at, Pawan, the coach who started the 'Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy' five years ago, used to harrass Nisha. Following a confrontation between Pawan and Nisha's families on Wednesday afternoon, he shot her and has been on the run since then, Nisha's mother said.
Following this incident, angry villagers set the facility on fire. Even though the academy is named after Olympian Sushil Kumar, the athlete had no connection with it, police have also said.
According to the police, the incident took place around 2 pm and five to six rounds of bullets were fired allegedly by coach Pawan and some other persons. The body of Nisha Dahiya was found lying near the gate of the academy and her brother's body was around 100-200 metres away, said the police. Their injured mother has been admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, the police said.
Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police have said the motive of the crime is being investigated and efforts are being made to nab the coach Pawan.
The murdered woman's identity created confusion as several reports initially mistook her for her more famous namesake who won a bronze medal in the recent under-23 world championship in Belgrade.
The slain Nisha Dahiya started wrestling while at school and had won a silver medal in the All India University Inter-Wrestling Tournament in 2018.
"The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonipat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 world championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women's team to Belgrade, told PTI.
