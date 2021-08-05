Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling LIVE Day 13, August 5th — Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Vinesh Poghat eye medals — Updates, scores, results, blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Wrestling on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Wrestlers Deepak Punia (86KG) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57KG), Vinesh Poghat (53 KG) and Anshu Malik (57KG) eye a podium finish, making this one of the most crucial days in Indian wrestling history as there is potential to get four medals in a single day.
