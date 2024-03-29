Wrestling Federation of India to pursue financial independence if suspension stands

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has declared its intention to operate without government assistance if its suspension persists as per PTI. Following a Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Noida, the federation has adopted a 'no cost to government' model, signaling its resolve in the face of administrative adversity.

The WFI's stance comes after recent developments saw the International Wrestling Federation (UWW) lift its suspension, coupled with the dissolution of the ad-hoc panel by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), thereby reinstating elected officials. However, the government's suspension remains a stumbling block.

VIDEO | Here's what Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh informed about the special general body meeting.



"All state federations will need to conduct their elections according to the sports code and establish a compulsory athletes' commission and sexual… pic.twitter.com/pfqEBl31SJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2024

Amid allegations of rule violations, the government suspended the WFI shortly after the election of Sanjay Singh as president. Despite the UWW's and IOA's actions, the government's stance persists.



At the heart of the matter lies the funding for wrestlers' training, competitions, and international exposure trips, traditionally provided by the government. Should the WFI proceed with its self-reliant approach, it will undertake the responsibility of organizing national camps independently.

Additionally, the WFI has implemented constitutional amendments aimed at streamlining internal processes. Notably, a shift from a two-thirds majority requirement to a simple majority for certain elected positions has been enacted. Moreover, the federation has removed the stipulation mandating State Olympic Committee recognition for state associations, opting for sole reliance on WFI recognition.

With these changes, the WFI emphasizes adherence to the Sports Code, ensuring transparent and accountable governance across all levels.