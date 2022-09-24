National Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

National Games: Wrestler Bajrang Punia withdraws due to head injury

Bajrang Punia will miss the upcoming 2022 National Games due to a head injury sustained during the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships.

Bajrang Punia
X

Bajrang Punia (Source: United World Wrestling)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-24T11:29:18+05:30

Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist, Bajrang Punia, will miss the upcoming 2022 National Games due to a head injury sustained during the recently concluded 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

"I won't be competing at the National Games due to my head injury. It's unfortunate that it has happened so close to the event. The cut is fresh and will take time to heal," Punia was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Bajrang Punia had picked up the injury during his quarterfinal bout against Cuban Alejandro Valdes Tobier in the World Championships. The 28-year-old, however, still went on to bag the bronze medal in men's 65kg freestyle with a deep cut on his skull.

The bronze in Belgrade helped Bajrang Punia become the most successful Indian at the World Wrestling Championships with a whopping 4 medals, including a silver and 3 bronze against his name.

Wrestling Indian wrestling Bajrang Punia World Wrestling Championships National Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X