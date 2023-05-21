Wrestlers plan women's mahapanchayat outside new Parliament on May 28

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: With the deadline given to the government regarding action against WFI Chief ending today, the Khap 'mahapanchayat' on Sunday decided that the women supporting the protest will organize a panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on the day of the inauguration which is 28th May.

The leaders from different khap panchayats met in Rohtak on the day when a big decision was anticipated and after hours of deliberation, they decided to move to the Parliament.

2016 Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik attended the mahapanchyat on behalf of the wrestlers while the others stayed back at the Jantar Mantar.

'They have taken few decisions. The panchayat will be held before the new building of Parliament on 28th May. All the women supporting the protest will be there. The Mahapanchayat reiterated its demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan," Bajrang Punia elaborated on the decision.

"Whether the men's supporters will accompany the women or not, will be decided later," he added further.

The wrestlers don’t have permission from the police to hold any such mahapanchayat, which could pose a law and order situation in a highly-sensitive security zone.

The wrestlers will conduct a candle march on 23rd May at the India Gate.

The decision indicates that the wrestlers have made up their minds to stretch their fight against the WFI chief, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women grapplers.

When asked about Asian Games and international tournaments, Bajrang said, "It looks tough at the moment for us. We are hardly getting time to train with all this going on. I am willing to sacrifice everything for this fight and justice is more important to us."

The IOA's ad-hoc panel which is tasked with running the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India is likely to organize the Asian Games trials around June 20.

A 31-member committee, including farmers and khap leaders, was formed to chalk out plans on behalf of the wrestlers while a nine-member committee was formed to guide them on decisions related to the sport.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, who is a BJP MP from Kaisergan after the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court.