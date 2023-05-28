WATCH: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat detained by police

Premier Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were detained by Delhi Police on their way to the new parliament here on Sunday.

The wrestlers were going to organize a maha panchayat at the new Parliament demanding the arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the grounds of sexual harassment.

Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while Bajrang Punia was detained earlier in the day.

A video tweeted by the account of wrestler Sakshi Malik shows that she was manhandled by Delhi Police on her way to the police van.

WATCH:

Vinesh can be seen shouting 'Welcome to the new country' from the police van.



WATCH:

Not only wrestlers but the supporters of the wrestlers were also arrested. Delhi Police has also seized the borders of the national capital to stop the farmers and women to support the wrestlers.

WATCH:

Top wrestlers of the country are sitting on protest since 23rd April demanding the arrest of WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the grounds of sexual harassment.