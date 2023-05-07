Wrestlers give a two-week ultimatum to the government, organize candle march

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers gave a two-week ultimatum to the government till 21st May to take action against WFI President with Khap panchayats and farmer unions joining the agitation and lending their support here on Sunday.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Vinesh said, "The Khap panchayats and farmer leaders are here to support us. Nothing is being hijacked. We will take a big call if nothing happens by 21st May. These elders are here to support us."

"Our main demands are the arrest of the WFI Chief and removal of his family members from different posts of the wrestling federations. Police can continue the interrogation after his arrest," Vinesh added further.

On the question of returning to active wrestling, Vinesh said," We will compete soon in trials and tournaments. We have planned our training now and we won't miss anything."

Despite blockage on various borders of Delhi, a gathering of around 2000 people was present at the Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers. Joining the wrestlers were farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (President of Bharat Kisan Union), Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and pradhan of the Meham 24 Khap Mehar Singh.

Voicing in support of the wrestlers, Rakesh Tikait said," We haven't hijacked this protest. This protest belongs to the wrestlers and we are just here to support our kids. The Khap panchayat members will stay here during the day and they will return by evening."

"The wrestlers' committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy," he added.

Later in the evening, a candle march was organized asking for the arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



On Friday, Wrestlers said that they have formed two committees of 31 members and 9 members each to decide the future course of action of the protest.

"We have made two committees that will decide the upcoming course of this protest. There is a committee of 31 people, which comprises of the organizations supporting us and they will decide the course of the protest. The other committee is of nine people, who will decide our wrestling future," Bajrang said on Friday.