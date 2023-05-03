Wrestlers thank PT Usha for visiting and assuring support

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Days after wrestlers expressed disappointment about her comments of 'indiscipline' and 'tarnishing the country's image', PT Usha reached Jantar Mantar to meet the grapplers on Wednesday morning.

The IOA chief interacted with the wrestlers and assured them that she is supporting their cause and standing with them. While Usha didn't interact with the media, the wrestlers later explained what conversation happened in the morning.

Talking to the media, Bajrang Punia said," PT Usha extended her support to us. She also clarified that she was misquoted and she understands our pain. She told us that she was an athlete first and foremost, assuring us of her support."

Earlier, PT Usha had slammed the wrestlers calling it a shame and accusing wrestlers of tarnishing the image of the country which was followed by strong reactions from wrestlers and fans.

#WATCH | Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days. pic.twitter.com/Vs3Lp1ZHaO — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

On the question of ending the protest, PT Usha didn't mention anything clearly but she said that she wants the wrestlers to win medals. "She told us that she wants to see practice and win medals. She told us that she feels bad seeing us at the protest," Sakshi Malik said.



"We have asked her to organize more competitions for wrestlers and run the sport in a better way. We have also requested her to raise our matter in Rajya Sabha," Vinesh said.



Expressing the gratitude to IOA Cheif, wrestlers said, "We respect her a lot and she came to support us here. We have asked for support and she is supporting us so we are happy with it. It’s good that she finally came. Der aye, durust aye (Better late than never)."



