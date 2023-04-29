Wrestlers refuse claims of political colour given to the protest

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers refuted claims of politicization of ongoing protest against WFI Chief here on Saturday.

Talking about the claims made by WFI Chief on politicization of the protest, Bajrang Punia said, "We refute all the claims of putting political colour to this protest. We are not here to do any politics but to save Indian wrestling."

"This fight is for the respect of our women and nothing to do with politics. I request everybody to not use this sensitive matter for political gains. This is the battle of athletes for the justice of the women, please don't give it any other direction," he added further.

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan claimed that wrestlers don't want to play the nationals and that is why they are doing this protest.

Reacting to the claim made by WFI Chief, Olympian Vinesh Phogat said," Brij Bhushan claimed that we wrestlers don't want to play nationals. However, since 2009, I have missed just four nationals. I have worked really hard for my wrestling, my family supports me and I have utmost respect for the game. I have always played the Nationals and I will continue playing the nationals."

Adding further to Vinesh's reaction, Bajrang said, "This matter is not about missing the Nationals but about sexual harassment claims against Brij Bhushan Singh."

Yesterday late in night Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI Chief. Following the FIRs, wrestler's claimed that Police cut their power supply and blocked water and food.

Talking about the same, Bajrang said, "We highlighted this on social media that they cut the electricity supply at night and also didn't allow the food and water to de delivered to us."

Police have cut electricity and blocked the water supply to pressurize the wrestlers to vacate Jantar Mantar, claimed Bajrang Punia.



"We made arrangement for mattresses and packages, police had them removed. One of the workers, who brought the mattress, has not reached home yet. Police are misbehaving with the athletes as well. This is the respect we are getting in this country," he added further.



Vinesh has requested the authorities to not to bother them with such antics and provide the basic requirements at the site.



The protest has taken a new turn with multiple politicians coming to the site to support the wrestlers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also visited the site on Saturday afternoon to express his solidarity with the supporters.