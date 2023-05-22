'We are ready for narco test'- Wrestlers hit back at WFI Chief

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: The wrestlers hit back at WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here stating that they have always been ready for the narco test on Monday.

The wrestlers were responding to the Brij Bushan's statement that he would be willing to undergo a narco test if the Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat underwent it too.

Addressing the media, Bajrang Punia said, "I heard Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready for a narco test last evening. We have been saying from day 1 that we are ready for the narco test. If he is ready, there should be a narco test under the eyes of the Supreme Court and the whole country should watch it live."



"He only took the names of Bajrang and Vinesh but what about the seven girls who have complained? I will request the Supreme Court to conduct this narco test," he added further.

इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई लड़ते लड़ते सड़क पर हमें 1 महीना होने को आ गया। आइये बेटियों के साथ हो रही नाइंसाफ़ी के अंधकार को मिटाएँ, मिलकर बेटियों को न्याय दिलाएँ।



कैंडल मार्च - 23 मई 2023

इंडिया गेट, दिल्ली - शाम 5 बजे से pic.twitter.com/LawvhuDvcA — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) May 21, 2023

"I am ready to undergo a narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests with me. If both the wrestlers agree to undergo it, call a press conference and make an announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had posted on his Facebook page in Hindi on Sunday.



Vinesh Phogat said that all the girls are ready to take the narco test.

"All the girls who have complained against him are ready to take the narco test and everybody should witness it," Vinesh said.

The wrestlers will conduct a candle march on the India Gate on Tuesday.

Talking about the same, Sakshi Malik said," I will request all the administration to help us tomorrow when all the supporters will come for our candle march."

Further, Vinesh Phogat requested everyone to not portray WFI Chief as some hero.

"He is waking up after one month for the narco test. I request everyone to not portray him as the hero. He is an offender and he should be punished for that," Vinesh said.

Prominent wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, having been protesting since almost a month at Jantar Mantar accusing the BJP MP from Kaiserganj of sexual harassment.