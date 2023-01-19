'We will put WFI president behind bars': Wrestlers rage at inaction

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), under intense fire from the country's top wrestlers, has called an emergency meeting in Ayodhya between January 21 to 23.

While the federation discusses its next steps, the indefinite protest announced by the wrestlers in New Delhi entered its second day on Thursday. There were threats by the wrestlers to mount their protests even more as their primary demand - the immediate removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh - was not immediately met.

"If we are forced, the victims will come forward and tell the reality. These are not just wrestlers but daughters of India. If we are forced more, we will put the president behind bars. Olympics are on the way, we have left everything to come here. We will lodge FIRs if they don't take the required steps," wrestler Vinesh Phogat raged at a press conference on Thursday.

"Bring the president of WFI in front of me. He can't look into my eyes and reject the claims. He can't sit for 2 minutes in front of me. Today the home of the president is closed. This should be a clear indication. He is saying he will resign on 22nd but why not today? You don't get to decide when you resign. We will decide it. We are the real Wrestling Federation," she continued.

Even the other wrestlers chimed in.

Sakshi Malik said, "We have got only assurances in the meeting but nothing substantial. We are not happy with the assurance. We want a fresh start and we want this federation to be closed."

Bajrang Punia said, "The cream of our wrestlers are sitting here. Our fight will continue, no matter what happens. If nothing happens, we will move forward with a police case. Every day is important for an athlete but this is the second day that we do not have any concrete answers to our demands."