Wrestler's Protest: Politicians who have appeared at Jantar Mantar

Ever since India's best grapplers took to the streets to protest against the wrongdoings of the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a lot of leaders from different political fronts have made it to Jantar Mantar.

It initially started with Khaap panchayats and farm leaders flooding the streets of Delhi. Now, we have seen political leaders from national parties come to shower their support to the wrestlers.

Here is a list of political leaders who have so far joined the wrestler's protest:

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

A Congress leader and Former Chief Minister of Harayana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda came to support the wrestlers on Tuesday, the 25th of April. Hooda spent about 35 minutes with the wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, speaking to them and getting to know more about the protest itself.

अफ़सोस की बात है कि जिन खिलाड़ियों को स्टेडियमों में होना चाहिए वो मजबूर होकर क्यों जंतर-मंतर पर बैठे हैं ये गंभीर सवाल है और इसकी गंभीरता से जांच होनी चाहिए।



खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलना चाहिए। हमारा पूर्ण समर्थन खिलाड़ियों के साथ है।



आज दिल्ली में धरनारत खिलाड़ियों के बीच। pic.twitter.com/kECSf7KtxJ — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) April 25, 2023

"It is a matter of regret that the players, who should be in the stadiums, are forced to sit at Jantar Mantar. It is a serious question and should be investigated seriously," Hooda's twitter post read.



Udit Raj

Raj, a Congress leader, was present at the protest site alongside Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in order to extend a hand of support to the athletes. Udit Raj was asked by the protesting wrestlers to stick to their cause as the farmers did against the farm laws and said "You will emerge victorious".

Wrestlers are agitating at Jantar Mantar against exploitation & discrimination. At the peak of agitation, last time they left to PM to get the justice and resultantly it became illusive . — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) April 24, 2023

"Wrestlers are agitating at Jantar Mantar against exploitation & discrimination. At the peak of agitation, last time they left to PM to get the justice and resultantly it became illusive," Raj had tweeted out on April 24.



Satya Pal



On Wednesday, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik joined the ongoing protest.



Satya Pal Malik's arrival at Jantar Mantar comes a day after Haryana's leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hoda CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha member Brinda Karat, AAP spoke person Rena Gupta all flocked down the protest site on Tuesday after the wrestlers showed more interest in political support to their movement.

He said, "The support needs to grow and I will personally do my part to grow it because this fight is not just theirs, It is for all women in our country."

Reena Gupta

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP_ senior leader and national spokesperson, Reena Gupta met the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday and assured them that they have got the party's support.

She also addressed a press conference on Thursday and said, "Today the players who brought proud India are sitting in protest. On winning a medal in the Olympics, PM Modi calls him home and takes selfies. But when it comes to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh getting accused of sexually abusing 1,000 women, why is the PM not listening to them?"

Brinda Karat

She is a former congress leader and CPI leader who was not allowed on stage last time in January. However this time, she was welcomed by wrestlers on the second day after they asked for support from all quarters.

PBM Com. Brinda Karat today met wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others who are sitting in protest at Delhi's Jantar demanding fair probe and action in the sexual harassment complaints against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/wwIHxzdCJ3 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 25, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joined in on the protests and spoke some rousing words in support of the female wrestlers looking for justice. It was yesterday when she arrived at Jantar Mantar to spend some time with the protesting grapplers.

🗣️"What does it say about us as a country if we can't protect our daughters?"



- @priyankagandhi with some strong statements at the protest site!#WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/H8L0LSodfA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 29, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appearance at Jantar Mantar and made his support for the wrestlers clear.

"The whole world watched when they won medals, now if someone mistreats them, they have to sit at Jantar Mantar for justice. This is a sad state of affairs!" he said yesterday.

🗨️"People exploiting girls sexually should be hanged"



"The whole world watched when they won medals, now if someone mistreats them, they have to sit at Jantar Mantar for justice. This is a sad state of affairs!"



Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal offered his support to the protesting… pic.twitter.com/WC5r9pU7NR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 29, 2023



