Wrestlers take the protest against WFI Chief to India Gate

India Gate, New Delhi: Led by top Indian female wrestlers, thousands of protesters gathered at the historical monument India Gate in the capital city on Tuesday to demand the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation.



As announced by the wrestlers on Sunday, the protesters marched to India Gate carrying the national flag, posters, and candles under the heavy presence of the Delhi Police.

Despite the heat and windy weather, the wrestlers spent some time at the India Gate before moving back to their usual protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Talking to the media about the support, Vinesh said, "I am grateful to everyone who is supporting us. Our whole country is supporting us and a lot of people have traveled to support us."

"Our elders and Khap panchayats have decided that we will go to the newly-built parliament and the women will have a panchayat. It will be a peaceful demonstration," she further added.

Earlier on Monday, the wrestlers said they are ready for a narco test after WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he would be willing to undergo a narco test if the Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat underwent it too.

Usually considered a last resort to gathering evidence by investigating agencies, a lie-detector or narco test can only be done on a court order and the person must consent to the procedure. The results or answers are not admissible in court. The tests are mandated to be video recorded.

The wrestlers and Khap panchayat announced that women supporting the protest will organize a panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on 28th May and ask the government for the immediate arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.