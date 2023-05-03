'Justice for our champions': Protests for wrestlers turn ugly at Delhi university

High drama at the Delhi University campus broke out on Wednesday as agitating students demanding the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were forcibly removed by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said the students were removed as they 'did not have permission to protest' at the location.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is one of the elite sportspersons of the country leading the protest at the main site of the protest - at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital - tweeted about the incident.

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी की छात्राओं ने आंदोलित महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में एक मार्च निकाला था। उनको पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।उत्पीड़क खुला घूम रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस उसको पकड़ने की बजाय उन लोगों को पकड़ रही है जो महिला पहलवानों के समर्थन में आ रहे हैं। यह बहुत शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/2rJecDPyjl — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 3, 2023

Students who were protesting at the university were taken into custody by Delhi Police.

"The girl students of Delhi University took out a march in support of the agitating women wrestlers. They have been taken into custody by the police. The harasser is roaming free, but instead of catching him, the police are catching those people who are coming in support of the women wrestlers. It's so embarrassing," tweeted Bajrang Punia.

At the protest site on Wednesday morning, there was a signature campaign by the students with the slogan 'Justice for our champions'. They chanted slogans against the incumbent WFI president and the administration.

One of the chants in the protest were against the Delhi Police itself. It has been alleged by the wrestlers that the police refused to lodge their FIRs and that they have been cutting off electricity and water supply to the main protest site at night.